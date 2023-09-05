'Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have a pretend marriage for publicity': Amy Schumer once criticized the couple; here's how they reacted

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are perhaps one of the most famous celebrity couples today. They are beloved by their fans and respected by their industry, so it came as a surprise when actor and comedian Amy Schumer called out the duo. But luckily it was just a joke, as Krasinski took it in his stride, playing along with Schumer, showing the comradery shared between the two comedian friends. Here's how it went down.

Amy Schumer trolled John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's marrige

In 2021, Schumer took to Instagram to offer her casual review of A Quiet Place Part II of A Quiet Place Part II, expressing just how much she liked the follow-up to the 2018 horror flick. The second part, just like the first one was penned and helmed by Krasinski, and featured his other half, Blunt, as she took on the role of Evelyn Abbott once again. The then-39-year-old wrote that the film was good, all while comically adding her conspiracy theories about Blunt and Krasinski's marriage.

She wrote on her Instagram, "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!" The comedian was in her element as she joked, "and although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend." Krasinski, known for his wit, wasn't going to let up that easily as he commented under the post, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

John Krasinski on working together

Krasinski and Blunt, who exchanged vows in 2010 and are parents to their two daughters, recently confessed that they felt a sense of nervousness about collaborating professionally. The actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that there were numerous uncertainties, but he was ultimately left astounded by Blunt's acting talents. He said, "She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft services table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt's most recent project, Oppenheimer, didn't star Krasinski, the latter was still with the actress as promoted her movie.

