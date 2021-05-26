Emily Blunt on being ‘moved’ by A Quiet Place response: People saw something more, not just a horror movie

The Quiet Place actress Emily Blunt talked about winning Screen Actors Guild Award for her amazing role in the film. Take a look.

A Quiet Place star Emily Blunt won a Screen Actors Guild Award in the category of Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The actress’s intriguing performance was lauded by fans from around the world. The beautiful movie bagged everyone’s attention with its simple yet hard-to-achieve storyline. Now, the 38-year-old star is looking back at her incredible work in the film in anticipation of the sequel’s release. In an interview with IndieWire, the star shared the series of emotions she felt right after bagging the award.

The actress told the outlet that she and her husband John Krasinski laughed about it because they weren’t expecting to win the award. “I was shocked. I was absolutely blown backward by it. John and I laughed about it. Going into, he goes, ‘I think out of the five, you’re sixth.’ I remember just hearing my name get called out, I think I was leaning back, ready with my smile and clap for whoever won,” she said. The actress reiterated how shocked they were after hearing her name being announced as the winner of the award. She elaborated how ‘moved’ she was about the audience’s response. “People saw it as something more. It’s not just a horror movie,” she added.

During the chat, Emily also revealed that she had hoped for her co-star Millicent Simmonds to get more recognition for her part in the movie. She showered her with compliments for her surreal work put in her part. “That would be cool! Don’t you think Millie should be recognized for how extraordinary she is in this film? What a dynamite performance it is, what an impossible task she did,” she said.

