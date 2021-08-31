Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson starrer Jungle Cruise to return for a sequel? Details inside

Jungle Cruise is all set to make a return as a sequel in which the dynamic duo Emily Blunt and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will reprise their characters as the iconic Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton. The adventure movie, which has grossed $100 million at the domestic box office already is all set to be back with another action-packed storyline.

According to Variety, most of the people in the production team are set to return for the sequel including director Jaume Collet-Serra, executive producer Scott Sheldon, and producers John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. The writers who co-wrote the first part, Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, have also been asked to work on the sequel. The first part of the movie was released on July 30, in theatres and Disney+ Premier Access. Variety reports that the movie garnered $34.2 million in ticket sales from movie theatres, and another $30 million from Disney Plus.

During the fifth week of the movie, the Emily-Dwayne starrer made $100 million domestically and rose to $187 million at the worldwide box office. According to Variety, compared to the other movies that were released during the pandemic, Jungle Cruise was slightly ahead of Cruella, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

According to Deadline, Johnson had hinted at a possible sequel in one of his social media posts during the opening weekend of the movie. The movie is based on the famous Jungle Cruise ride on Disneyland, which was one of the original rides when the theme park opened for the public in 1955.

