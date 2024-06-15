Emily Blunt In Talks To Star In Steven Spielberg’s Next Summer Project – The Dish

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood’s top names right now, more so after earning her first Oscar nomination for her role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Now, another esteemed director is eyeing to work with her and has admittedly been a fan of the actress for a while!

Emily Blunt might star in Steven Spielberg’s next

The Jurrasic Park director has inspired many generations of actors and filmmakers with his credibility. Some of his acclaimed work includes Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more recently, the Oscar-nominated films Maestro and The Color Purple.

Reportedly, Spielberg is developing a UFO film at Universal and Amblin and wants to cast the Mary Poppins actress as one of the leads. His long-time collaborator David Koepp is penning the script, and Kristie Macosko Krieger is producing it.

The plot details are kept under wraps. After a long hiatus, this film marks the three-time Oscar winner’s summer box office release!

Spielberg has been a fan of Emily Blunt

Word has it that the filmmaker has been a fan of the Oscar-nominated actress for a while, dating back to when she starred in the 2016 Amblin-produced adaptation of The Girl on the Train. He also loved her recent action rom-com The Fall Guy, where she starred opposite Ryan Gosling.

In an interview with Collider, the Barbie actor admitted that Spielberg loved the film. “I love that he loved The Fall Guy,” Blunt stated.

Starring in a Spielberg-helmed movie will add another distinguished name to the list of directors she has worked with, which already includes Nolan, Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins), Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), and Rian Johnson (American Fiction).

The Devil Wears Prada actress is currently shooting for A24’s Mark Kerr biography, The Smashing Machine, by first-time director and one of her ‘Oppen-homies’ Benny Safdie. She stars opposite her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson.

