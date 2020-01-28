Emily Blunt opens up about being surprised on seeing the audience response for ‘A Quiet Place’

Actress Emily Blunt was 'gobsmacked' on seeing the audiences response to her 2018 horror hit, "A Quiet Place".

Blunt starred opposite husband John Krasinski, who also directed the film. She was not only taken aback by how popular the film proved to be, but also how much conversation it sparked off over theories surrounding deeper themes, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I was gobsmacked. Not only by just how many people went to see it and then told their friends to see it, and then it had this meteoric life that was not expected by me. But also the very deep metaphorical themes that people pulled out of it, some of which were intended and some of which really weren't. They found it really involving and exciting."

Now the couple is ready with a sequel of the film, although they resisted the idea initially.

"I wrote the first one to be one thing, and then when it did well and (the studio) were like, 'We're going to do a sequel', I thought, 'Great. Go find someone else. It'll be great. Enjoy it'," said Krasinski.

Blunt added to Total Film magazine: "We were aware that the studio was probably going to make a sequel, with or without us."

Credits :IANS

