Emily Blunt opens up about John Krasinski’s unwavering support amid pandemic; Recalls binge watching The Crown

Emily Blunt recently opened up about surviving the coronavirus pandemic at home with husband John Krasinski and their kids, scroll down to see what she said.
Emily Blunt recently opened up about her longtime relationship with husband John Krasinski, as they just celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary. Speaking to People magazine, the 37-year-old actress discussed how the pandemic has impacted their lives and gushed over John and his unwavering support. “Having John’s support is everything because we are each other’s confidant,” she shared. “That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me.”

 

Emily and John share two daughters, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4. “Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful,” she continued. “That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure.”

 

Emily also revealed that she and John have begun watching a lot of shows together, one being The Crown, which she’s a bit miffed at being over at the moment. “We watched The Crown in three days, and then we were bereft,” Emily says. “That’s the other thing about the pandemic: how lost and broken you feel once your favourite show has ended. Like, what should I do with my life now?”

 

ALSO READ: 7 Quotes why John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are meant for each other as they celebrate a decade of marriage

Credits :People magazine, Getty Images

