Emily Blunt on A Quiet Place II: The film explores empathy & the need to be together for one's survival

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Now, during an interview, the lead star of A Quiet Place II, Emily Blunt states that the latest film will explore the element of empathy and the need to be together for one's survival.

The upcoming film, A Quiet Place II will see Emily Blunt in the lead. This film will be the second part of the highly successful film, A Quiet Place which had Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the lead. The original film was also helmed by John Krasinski. Now, during an interview, the lead star of A Quiet Place II, Emily Blunt states that the latest film will explore, the element of empathy and the need to be together for one's survival. The trailer of the film sees how the lead star is striving hard for survival. Emily Blunt's character must do whatever it takes to protect her children from falling prey to the evil creature that is destroying and killing the human race.

The actress who has featured in films like Mary Poppins Returns, The Girl on the Train and The Devil Wears Prada further stated in her interview that the film will also explore the feeling on been left out, as it has been experienced by many on a global scale. The people in the world are experiencing the feeling of being shut out. The borders are been shut; people are not allowed to take shelter to protect themselves. This will be seen in the film, and it will also showcase why it is important for all human beings to be together in order to survive the evil forces and odds.

Check out the trailer of A Quiet Place II:

The film, A Quiet Place II has already generated a lot of intrigue and curiosity among the fans and film audience. Previously, it was reported that the lead actress Emily Blunt was not so keen on doing a second part. But, later the actress reveals that her husband and actor John Krasinski narrated the opening scene, which impressed her immensely.

(ALSO READ: Jungle Cruise Trailer 2: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt embark on a new adventure in the Amazon rainforest)

Credits :PTI

Read More