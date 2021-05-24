Emily Blunt recalls the adorable moment when her daughter asked if she & John Krasinski were famous

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s kids have no idea that they have famous parents, scroll down to see the hilarious reaction when they found out the truth!

British actress Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the few Hollywood couples that are not only adored for their acting and films but also their personal life. The duo has been married for over a decade and has 2 kids Violet, 4, and Hazel, 7, together. In a recent chat with Sunday Times, Blunt recently revealed that their daughters have no idea how famous the two are!

Blunt, 38, said “It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” (she) came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ And I’d never heard her… we’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.” “Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um … not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird,” she added.

She added that she doesn’t want her daughters to “feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.” Emily said, “If they can remain oblivious for the longest time I’d be thrilled. They don’t even want to see what I do. They don’t even like it when I put on make-up. They don’t like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy.”

The Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily first met John in 2008 while having dinner with a friend in an LA restaurant, as the friend knew John and insisted on introducing the two. Just 10 months later, the couple was engaged, and they've since welcomed their two kids. Even after a decade of marriage, these two seem to fall more in love every day.

