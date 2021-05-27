Emily Blunt recalls the disastrous moment of her FIRST kiss; Describes it as a 'horror show'

Emily Blunt during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Show opened up about her first kiss that happened during a spin-the-bottle game.

Emily Blunt sure knows how to tell a funny story and one of her most recent candid confessions included the hilarious tale of her first kiss. The actress has been busy with the promotions of A Quiet Place's sequel which has now been re-released after it was halted following the onset of the pandemic last year. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Blunt not only spoke about her spooky drama but also opened up a real-life "horror" moment involving her first kiss.

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel, Blunt recalled the moment of her first-ever kiss which happened during a game of spin the bottle at her 13th birthday celebration. Revealing that the party included over 18 other kids as guests, Emily also stated how she asked her mom to stay out of her room with a sign that said, "Don't come in."

Describing the kiss as a "horror show" Blunt said, "I spun the bottle, it landed on Ashley. I thought, 'Oh my God, this is it,'" she recalled. "Now, I'd heard about the concept of French kissing, but I thought, 'Well, that sounds weird. Why would that be pleasurable or nice?' And it wasn't. It was not at all."

Adding further how disastrous it was for her, she said, "I was just horrified by the whole thing. I just remember surreptitiously wiping my mouth afterward. It was just horrible."

While Blunt may have been unlucky in love during her teenage, the actress is currently in a gorgeously happy marriage with John Krasinski. The couple is also parents to daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

