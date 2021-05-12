Emily Blunt recalls REJECTING Black Widow role before it went to Scarlett Johansson; Says ‘It irks my heart’

Emily Blunt recently got candid about turning down the role in Black Widow in MCU’s Iron Man before it went to Scarlett Johansson, scroll down to see why Emily regrets that decision.

British actress Emily Blunt was offered the role of Black Widow before it finally went to Scarlett Johansson, and the rest in MCU history! While Johansson plays the role perfectly, we wonder why Blunt turned down the epic role. In a chat on The Howard Stern Show, the 38-year-old actress spoke about her decision. Back then, Blunt was busy filming The Devil Wears Prada, and had signed a contract with 20th Century Fox that would have her star in Prada, and also, one other film of Fox’s choosing. The Devil Wears Prada launched Emily to stardom, but Fox then chose to have her star in Gulliver’s Travels as their second film.

Explaining more on the move, Blunt said: “I actually do want to clean up the story,” she said about having to turn down Black Widow when asked on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I was contracted to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels.’ I didn’t want to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels.’” She called it “a bit of heartbreaker. I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do,” she said. “I care very deeply, very, very much, about the choices I make. That’s all I have, the choices that I make.”

“There were a lot of really lovely people who were heaven to work with,” she said. “I actually had a good time, a laugh, with all of them, but it irked my heart for it to have happened in the first place,” she said. “I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man,” Emily said. “I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would’ve been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t.” She continued, “It’s been exhausted. We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

