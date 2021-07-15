Emily Blunt REVEALS the funniest nickname she has for Jungle Cruise co star Dwayne Johnson

Emily Blunt spoke about her fond name for Dwayne Johnson, mentioning the one time she also called him 'cupcakes'.

Actors Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are serving major friendship goals! The Jungle Cruise co-stars recently opened up on their amazing rapport with each other and tidbits on their onset activities during a recent interview. Blunt, 38, also disclosed the origin of her funny nickname for the Johnson and it has a hilarious story. While the world might know him as The Rock, for Blunt, he is quite simply "Toots".

"It's an old nickname", Dwayne shared with ET, to which Emily added that it has been around for almost three years now. According to the duo, Blunt enjoys calling him "very, sort of sweet, cute things."

"Like he texts me, 'Alright, I'm leaving now, I'll see you on set' and I'm like, 'Ok cupcake'.", added the Mary Poppins Returns star. The Jungle Cruise co-stars also reminisced about the first time that they met each other.

Dwayne recalled that the two "instantly clicked" in the first meeting. "You never know how it's going to be when you meet somebody, you're familiar with their work, and I had seen all of Emily's movies. She had watched none of mine, so it all worked out perfectly.", he said. "When we got together, we instantly knew we had something", he added.

Blunt, however, stated that their friendship happened "quite naturally" and people around them urged them to "play into that" for their upcoming movie.

Blunt and Johnson's exciting adventure film, Jungle Cruise is all set to hit the screens on July 30 in the United States.

