Emily Blunt REVEALS John Krasinski's reaction to her onscreen kiss with Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise

There's no denying that Emily Blunt and her Jungle Cruise co-star share great onscreen chemistry and it certainly could be thanks to their offscreen friendship. The duo has been promoting their latest film and fans are loving their hilarious exchanges with each other including Blunt's funny nickname for Johnson. In her recent interview with The Mirror, Emily opened up on how her husband John Krasinski is taking it though as she revealed his reaction to her onscreen intimacy with Johnson and former co-stars.

In the upcoming Disney film, Blunt and Johnson share an on-screen kiss and when asked if it made Krasinski uncomfortable, the actress quipped, "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men." Adding on, she joked, "He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"

Talking about her camaraderie with Johnson and how they laughed throughout the filming of their onscreen kiss, Blunt further told The Mirror, "We laughed through that too. It was so funny. Dwayne was ruining takes just to try and make me laugh with his terrible jokes. But that is what you want from the skipper, you want bad jokes."

As for Emily and John's relationship, the duo has been married since 2010 and are parents to two daughters, Hazel, seven, and Violet, five. The duo has worked together on A Quiet Place franchise during the second installment's release, Krasinski gushed about working with his wife saying, "She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion. She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas."

ALSO READ: John Krasinski has THIS to say on Amy Schumer's joke about his 'pretend marriage' with Emily Blunt