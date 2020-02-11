Emily Blunt reveals she wasn't able to call her own name for THIS reason; Find Out

Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Blunt spoke candidly about the various challenges she experienced while she was growing up.

The Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Blunt spoke candidly about the various challenges she experienced while she was growing up. The Hollywood actress who featured in the film, A Quiet Place reveals different aspects of her life in an interview with Marie Claire. The Girl on the Train actress Emily Blunt was on the cover of the magazine, and spoke how in school she was unable to say her own name due to a sever stutter. The speech impediment, had a lot of impact on the actor's life. The 36-year-old actress, Emily Blunt, revealed that she did not want to experience newer things in life, and was impacting her normal way of life.

The Devil Wears Prada actress adds further when she was in school, her teacher encouraged her to act a plat at school. Emily at that time had many insecurities about her stutter. The mother-of-two made some candid revelations about her childhood. The Young Victoria actress Emily Blunt said that participating in her school play, she suddenly found that she was fluent while talking. The actress how this fluency made her feel very liberated.

The Edge of Tomorrow, star Emily Blunt added that there is a lot of misconceptions among the people about the speech impediment and lack of information surrounding it make it hard to find a solution. One the work front, Emily Blunt will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film, A Quiet Place II. The actress will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days.

