Emily Blunt REVEALS the special dish she cooked that convinced John Krasinski to propose

Actress Emily Blunt recently made an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast and opened up about her decade-long romance with husband, John Krasinski. The 38-year-old British actress revealed that she made a very special dish just before John had proposed, that she believes tipped the scales in her favour. Speaking to host Ruth Rogers, the actress recalled making Ina Garten‘s roast chicken recipe, which is also alternatively known as Engagement Roast Chicken.

While talking on the podcast, she recalled: “I think I just made something that I knew [John] would love…The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken. It’s called her ‘Engagement Chicken’ because I think when people make it for people they get engaged or something.” She then revealed the name lived up to the recipe: “That’s all it took!”

Back in May 2021, Blunt who shares 2 kids with Krasinski opened up about how their kids have no idea how famous their parents are. Speaking to the Sunday Times, Blunt, 38, said “It’s a strange thing to navigate, you know,” (she) came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ And I’d never heard her… we’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it.” “Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um … not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird,” she added.

