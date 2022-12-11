Emily Blunt reveals Tom Cruise told her to 'stop being such a p***y’ during Edge of Tomorrow shoot

Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise worked together on Doug Liman's Edge of Tomorrow and in a recent podcast interview on the SmartLess podcast opened up about the unusual way her co-star motivated her during a tough filming scene. Blunt recalled a particular scene from the film that required the duo to wear massive suits and after the actress panicked about sporting the same, Cruise had some tough words to say.

The actress recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering tough words on the set of the 2014 action flick. She said Cruise told her to "stop being such a p***y" as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. Recalling the situation with their costumes, she said, "We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way." She further added, "When you hear the word 'tactile,' you think that sounds nice and cosy. There was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry, and [Cruise] didn’t know what to do."

After revealing that she panicked about the heavy outfit, she added, "He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?" she said, adding it caught her off guard and made her laugh.

Emily Blunt recalls Edge of Tomorrow filming

In Edge of Tomorrow Blunt opened p about how it wasn’t the only challenge she encountered. The actress also opened up about injuring her ribs and collarbone while filming the action flick. She reportedly told podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett the affected bones "are still dodgy."