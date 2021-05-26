Emily Blunt REVEALS why she was 'blown backward' when she received her first SAG award for A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt fondly recalls how shocked she was when she received the Actor for Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her spectacular performance in A Quiet Place at the SAG Awards 2019.

Emily Blunt recently reminisced about the joyful time when she bagged her first SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards) award in 2019 for her outstanding performance in her husband John Krasinski's directorial A Quiet Place. No one was more surprised by Emily's Actor for Oustanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role than the actress herself. Her performance in the movie was appreciated and lauded by fans from around the world. Emily was also in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her charming performance in Mary Poppins Returns that same year.

In her recent interview with IndieWire, the star looked back at the time and shared the series of emotions she felt after she bagged the award. She said, “I was shocked. I was absolutely blown backward by it,” Emily said of winning the SAG award. “John and I laughed about it. Going into [the awards ceremony], he goes, ‘I think out of the five, you’re sixth.’ I remember just hearing my name get called out, I think I was leaning back, ready with my smile and [to] clap [for whoever won]. It was just shocking. I was so moved and moved that people saw it as something more. It’s not just a horror movie.”

Emily further added that she hoped for her co-star Millicent Simmonds to receive the audience's attention for the promising role she played as Emily's daughter in the movie. She thought it would be cool if Millicent got recognised for the extraordinary role she played in the movie. She also called her performance dynamite and further credits her performance to be an impossible task.

Emily shared her nomination with actors like Florence Pugh in Midsommar, Toni Collette in Hereditary, and Lupita Nyong'o in Jordan Peele's Us. Emily also felt that they were more deserving of award than she was.

