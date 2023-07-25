Emily Blunt says she was distracted by Cillian Murphy’s 'ocean eyes' during Oppenheimer filming

Cillian Murphy, essayed the role of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, in Christopher Nolan's eagerly awaited historical drama Oppenheimer. The movie also features Matt Damon, who plays Lieutenant Leslie Groves, the Manhattan Project's director, and Emily Blunt, playing Oppenheimer's wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. In an interview recently, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt opened up about Cillian Murphy and the experience of working with him. They even discussed how distracting Murphy's eyes were during the filming.

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon share Cillian Murphy's eyes were ‘real problem’ on Oppenheimer sets

According to Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, co-star Cillian Murphy's blue eyes were a "real problem" on the Oppenheimer set. Speaking with People, Damon said, "It's a real problem when you're doing scene work with Cillian." The Academy Award winner revealed, "Sometimes you just find yourself swimming in his eyes."

While making a joke on the same, Emily Blunt continued, “It's like that Billie Eilish song, 'Ocean Eyes. We hum it nonstop all day." The comments made by his co-stars prompted Murphy to retort. During the interview, Cillian said, "They're not even that blue!"

Emily Blunt discusses filming in New Mexico for the movie

During the interview, Emily Blunt also spoke about staying in New Mexico for the movie's filming. She compared filming the movie in New Mexico with the large ensemble to being at "summer camp."

The actress recalled, "We were all in the same hotel in the midst of the New Mexico desert. We were our sole resources. When Matt and I shared a room, we said, ‘Let's go to dinner.’"

Cillian Murphy regrettably had little opportunity to partake in the fun because of the demanding role of directing Nolan's movie. "The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental," Emily said, while talking about Murphy and added, “Naturally, he was reluctant to join us for dinner.” In agreement, Matt Damon says, "He couldn't; his head was too full."

Murphy reacted to their statements and said, "You understand how difficult it might feel to have such significant responsibilities."

