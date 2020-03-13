Emily Blunt wants to go back in time and change THIS about her and John Krasinski’s wedding ceremony

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Emily Blunt revealed there is one thing she would like to change about her and John Krasinski's wedding ceremony. Here’s what she said.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in July. And while the two look perfect together and never fail to give us major couple goals, Emily revealed that their wedding was not picture-perfect. During her latest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Emily admitted there is one thing she would like to change about their special day. The actress revealed that she got a bad spray tan on her wedding day and looks orange in all her wedding photos.

Blunt further mentioned that she used a DIY spray tan because she was on a budget. The 37-year-old actress mentioned that she used the spray and the result was all patchy and uneven. And that wasn’t all. The spray also stank a lot and the hot weather only made the situation worse. In addition to all that, she was wearing a white dress. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met in 2008, and after dating for a while, they got engaged in 2009. They share two daughters together, 6-year-old Hazel and 3-year-old Violet.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to hit the movie theatres with her upcoming film The Quiet Place II, directed by her husband, John. The film’s release, which was originally scheduled to take place in March, has now been put on hold to avoid Coronavirus crisis. John shared the news on social media earlier this week. “To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together,” John wrote. ALSO READ: Emily Blunt reveals why she didn't become a pop star

Read More