Emily Blunt's Honeymoon Scare: How Devil wears Prada actress almost 'passed out underwater' with John Krasinski

While John Krasinski and Emily Blunt appear to be the ideal couple, their honeymoon was everything but ideal and nearly turned into a nightmare. During their honeymoon holiday, the couple took on a dangerous adventure, including scuba diving with Grey Reef Sharks.

A close encounter with sharks for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Krasinski told the horrific tale on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing how he was forced to make a life-or-death decision as a shark charged at his oblivious wife. Despite Emily's reservations about scuba diving, Krasinski promised her that they would not encounter any sharks. He said "Emily never wanted to learn scuba diving and I was like 'We'll never get into trouble with sharks.’ All of a sudden, one [shark] broke off from the circle and started swimming behind us. I saw it and Emily didn't. He started to charge Emily, so my decision was, 'If I spook her and she moves a lot, he might bite her.'"

A lucky escape for John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

However, one shark broke away from the pack and charged right at Emily. Krasinski opted to risk spooking her in the hopes of stopping an attack in a difficult moment. Fortunately, the risky interacting ended without incident, but it was a tense moment that could have ended tragically. The Office star was watching the giant beast charge at his wife, hoping he'd made the right call. Then, the predator swam past Emily Blunt, nearly brushing her. As the actress realized what just happened, she "kind of passed out underwater," as John Krasinski put it.

The honeymoon was this close to ending in a terrible tragedy, and we can't help but feel sorry for both the actors, especially Emily: she must have felt really shaken after this close encounter with the shark. They got incredibly lucky there, and the fact that this incident became a funny story to share on a talk show is a blessing.

