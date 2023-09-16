'Emily didn't know I was doing this': When John Krasinski admitted Emily Blunt wasn’t aware he was doing his own stunts on Jack Ryan sets

John Krasinski upped his game with the latest season of his series Jack Ryan. The actor went all in when it came to the stunt work for the action series. Except that he did not tell his wife, actress Emily Blunt just how far he had gone with the stunt work.

John Krasinski once opened up about his experience doing stunt work for Jack Ryan

For the premiere of the series, Entertainment Tonight spoke to the Jack Ryan actor about his experience doing his own stunts. Krasinski said, "Oh yeah, [I'm a] stunt man. Our stunt crew at home is like, 'Not stunt man. We've seen him in action -- trust me.’” He also mentioned, “And I just turned 40, so I think those stunts will be declining very quickly."

Shedding more light on his stunt work, John added, "It was very fun. I gotta say, one of my favorite places in the world was London -- obviously because my in-laws are there, but I never shot there before, and I certainly never shot a scene where I was jumping off roofs and jumping from roof to roof. That was something, in retrospect, stupid," he cracked. "But it looked great."

John Krasinski mentioned how his wife Emily Blunt wasn’t aware of him doing his stunts

The A Quiet Place actor then revealed that his wife was oblivious to the fact that he was doing his own stunts. He said, “Emily didn’t know I was doing this. That was probably the smartest. I didn't know I was doing them. We got there and I was like, 'Yeah, I'll do one,' and I ended up doing 15, and it was good."

Speaking about how Emily Blunt reacted to his action-hero persona, he said, "She is one of the people who will take me any way I come, which is really nice, but I don't think she dislikes the action hero version of me. It's been great. She's been super supportive of all of it."

Krasinski also spoke about the premise of the series and added, "For me, the most exciting thing was to play a personal story, like a personal revenge story. A friend of mine is in a lot of trouble and something bad happens to him, so the entire season, I'm trying to find out who did it to him, and trying to avenge a great friend."

Meanwhile, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were recently clicked on a family outing with their daughters as they stepped out to watch a game at the US Open.

