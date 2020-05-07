Emily Giffin says her analysis on Meghan Markle meant no harm: My feelings about Harry and Meghan have changed

Emily Giffin apologises after receiving flak from the royal fans for her negative statements on Meghan Markle.

Emily Giffin landed in a soup when she took a dig at Meghan Markle. The American author mommy-shamed Meghan Markle yesterday on her son Archie's birthday which did not sink well with the royal family fans. The former Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram handle a day ago teamed up with Save The Children UK to raise money for children affected by the coronavirus crisis. Meghan Markle shared a video of herself reading Duck! Rabbit! to Archie as a part of Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' campaign.

While fans couldn't stop gushing over the cute video, Emily Giffin heaped negative comments on Meghan Markle. In a long post, Emily Giffin took a jibe at Meghan Markle which angered the fans. As people began to criticise her for her harsh statements, Emily Giffin clarified that her analysis on Meghan Markle meant no harm. "I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends," she said.

Emily Giffin further added, "To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her." She clarified that it was her decision to move out of the royal palace that made her change her criticise Meghan Markle and it has got nothing to do with her race.

"Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today," Emily said and apologised for her comments. "I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact," she concluded.

Also Read: Meghan Markle reveals another of Archie's nickname, one that is shorter but super sweet

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×