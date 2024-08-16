Emily In Paris Director Andrew Fleming Opens Up About Filming Season 4 Part 1 And The Challenges He Faced: 'It’s A Little Darker…'

The hit Netflix romantic comedy-drama series Emily in Paris has finally released its highly anticipated fourth season after captivating fans with its intriguing plotlines in the previous three seasons. Its executive producer and director Andrew Fleming recently teased what fans can expect from the latest season and shared the challenges he faced during filming. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Emily in Paris director Andrew Fleming discussed his experience working on the show over the past three seasons. He also hinted at how the fourth season differs from the previous ones. Fleming said, "The episodes are much more complicated now. They are more challenging, interesting, and involve more creativity."

He then teased that Lily Collins’ character, Emily Cooper, "was very young, naive, optimistic, and kind of perky on the show. She’s a different person now," adding that Emily is more grown up now that she’s a citizen of Paris and more confident in herself. He further mentioned this season is "very different" than the others, noting that "it’s a little darker, and it’s a little more mature" because they shot in winter, which gave it a different feel.

Fleming also revealed how they faced some unexpected challenges during the shooting, explaining that filming in Paris requires constantly discovering new locations, as they prefer not to reuse the same spots frequently, except for Emily's apartment and workplace. The director noted that Paris is such a "labyrinthine ancient city," and there's always more to offer, including new alleys, cafes, museums, and nightclubs, so they need to keep finding the city's magic.

The publication also asked him how the show’s fame has changed the filming experience. In response, Andrew Fleming said that when they filmed the first season, they had a small crew, and no one knew about them, noting that nobody even bothered to stop and look at what they were doing. He added, "We really looked like a little independent movie," before revealing that when Lily Collins used to be on location in Paris, "it’s like Mickey Mouse or Santa Claus. It draws a crowd."

However, now that the show is a huge hit, Fleming told the outlet that they had to set up barriers to manage fan enthusiasm, as they have a much larger crew, so it's "different in that sense."He added that the show was initially a " very simple and innocent kind of show," noting that they have since tried to raise the dramatic stakes and make the set pieces "larger and more exciting."

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris season 4 part one is now streaming on Netflix, with part 2 set to be dropped on September 12.