Emily In Paris fame Lily Collins' rare wedding rings worth 100,000 dollars get stolen as she enjoys spa day

Actress Lily Collins is currently going through a tough time after her engagement ring and wedding band were stolen from a luxury hotel in West Hollywood, Los Angeles. The 34-year-old star who had been vacationing was shocked when she found out that her relaxing spa session turned into her worst nightmare. The Emily In Paris actress kept her rings and other valuables in storage but they were stolen and the theft is classified as "over $10,000”. As per the reports, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department is currently looking into the whole matter but no arrests have been made so far.

Why was Lily Collins’ engagement ring more special?

Reportedly, there was no sign of forced entry where Lily kept her things and this has led to the speculations that the robbery may have been an inside job. The actress’ ring was quite special as it was designed by her now-husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, in collaboration with Irene Neuwirth Jewellery which was a true work of art. The ring featured a stunning rose-cut diamond estimated to be between 2 and 3 carats and worth upwards of £65,000 (50 Lakh). The couple got engaged in September 2020 and tied the knot the following year in an intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. The theft has completely blown Lily who previously flaunted her engagement ring by saying that it was "exactly what she wanted."

About Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Lily had earlier expressed her wish to start a family with Charlie, indicating that she would "love to have a family." Talking about their relationship, the couple met while working on the set of Charlie's film, Gilded Rage, in 2019 and quickly fell in love. Before this, Lily had a short relationship in 2012 with co-star Zac Efron from ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile’ whereas Charlie had previously dated Emilia Clarke, Hilary Duff, and Rooney Mara.

