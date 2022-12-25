Emily in Paris Season 3: 5 BEST moments from Lily Collins and Ashley Park's show

A new season of Emily in Paris recently arrived and Lily Collins' Emily Cooper is back with more drama and high fashion with the third season. The show's second season left us on a cliffhanger as Collins' character was left with a tough career choice to make and the third season explored the same as well as circled back to her complicated love life. Emily in Paris has come a long way since its first season when it remained very Emily-centric with its plot. Over the second and the third season of the show has also developed its supporting characters and it has been a treat to watch Mindy's (Ashley Park) story getting a bigger limelight as well. Season 3 had several amazing moments from a fun Golden Girls callback to Dua Lipa's songs making it into the show, here's a look at some of the best moments from the show.

What's it all about Alfie? After Emily (Collins) and Alfie's (Lucien Laviscount) relationship hits a rough patch after his initial move back to London and his surprise return to Paris to work with Antoine Lambert (William Abadie), Emily decides to win back her love by pulling off an impromptu romantic gesture as she gets up on stage to sing the song, "What's it all about Alfie?" The song was originally written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the 1966 movie Alfie. Collins spoke about shooting the scene and told Decider, "I was really excited to get the opportunity to do it. And I love music, but it’s always something I want to have that’s character-driven and makes sense for the character within the moments and is emotionally driven and charged, and this was a beautiful opportunity for Emily to step outside her comfort zone and for me to utilize all the nerves or excitement I could as Emily and give it for the moment and hopefully win Alfie over."

Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga homage After performing a BTS number in the second season of the show, Ashley Park paid a homage to Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga as her character Mindy Chen performed tracks as Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and Lady Gaga’s Shallow in the show. Speaking about enjoying singing on the show, Park spoke to Vogue last year and said, "My favorite thing to do is interpret songs that are well known and make them my own." Golden Girls shoutout There's nothing better than quoting Golden Girls for any situation and with an American like Emily trying to find her footing in Paris, the show certainly holds a special place in her heart. After Lucas Bravo's Gabriel says "Thank you for being a friend" to Emily after she heas him out during a weak moment, Cooper's character replies, "Travel down the road and back again" which is a lyric from the Golden Girls theme song. The cute scene also showcases the cultural difference between the two as Gabriel fails to understand her response. Gabriel and Emily's Michelin star restaurant non-date While the third season saw Gabriel (Bravo) and Emily's (Lily Collins) characters in committed relationships with Camille (Camille Razat) and Alfie (Laviscount), the spark between the duo hasn't all been lost. In one of Season 3's episodes, the two characters were seen enjoying a "non-date" in Provence as they dined at a Michelin-star restaurant and the whole sequence was a pleasure to watch.

The cliffhanger ending with a big reveal for Camille The big finale of the third season saw Camille walking out of an impromptu marriage between her and Gabriel as she told him that he was still in love with Emily. While Camille left the wedding venue, it was later revealed by Gabriel in a private talk with Emily that Camille is pregnant. The cliffhanger ending of the third season saw both Emily and Gabriel confused about what lies ahead for them given that their feelings for each other still exist but with a baby on the way for Gabriel and Camille, things just got even more complicated. Tell us your favourite moments from Emily in Paris Season 3 in the comments below.

