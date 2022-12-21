Emily in Paris Season 3 Early Review: Lily Collins' show continues to serve drama and style in equal parts

Emily in Paris Season 3 kicks off straight from where the second season ended as we watched Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) facing the dilemma of moving back to Chicago or staying in Paris. The new season kicks off with Emily trying to get the best of both worlds as she continues to work with her heavily pregnant American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) while also agreeing to join Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new company after the latter walks out of Savoir following Madeline's takeover. Plagued with nightmares of facing her two bosses when they find out about her working for both of them, Emily also ends up giving herself a hasty makeover as she cuts her own bangs in panic mode. On the love life front, Emily is still dating Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) though, with his return to London coming closer, the duo must decide where they stand on making the relationship work. As for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who has now moved in with Camille (Camille Razat), while the spark remains, the seem to work together as friends.

Opinion:

Ever since the first season of Emily in Paris was released amid the pandemic, despite the divisive reviews that it earned, it has been a show that has been hard to completely ignore. Whether it's just the charm of Parisian locations or the costume department's challenge to make Emily Cooper the new generation Carrie Bradshaw in terms of street fashion, the show has continued to grab eyeballs. To the credit of the makers of the show, the second season also saw a tad bit of positive change from the first one as it scored better in terms of self-awareness and also added layers to its storytelling by bringing in more to offer for the supporting characters.

The third season continues to take things forward in terms of trying to give Emily and those surrounding her some better plot twists. The forced zaniness still remains though and there's also the underlying focus on Cooper being the saviour for all as she continues to prove to be an American marketing genius in the French world. The themes this season seem better though in terms of Emily's character trying to find what's best for her as opposed to her chasing after the idea of a life in Paris, unattainable men like Gabriel or anything else. The series still thrives on its high fashion drama and the world of Emily Cooper is still very fantastical but maybe we now understand it better after it's toned down over the seasons.

Plus Points:

It's the end of the year and hence now is not the time to watch all those true crime documentaries and mind-bending thrillers. In fact, to set off the existential crisis that settles in with every year-ending phase, it's best to watch something breezy and in those terms, Emily in Paris fits perfectly as a holiday season watch. With all those bright outfits and food close-ups combined with the views of Paris, there's no better way to watch this show than to snuggle up on your couch with a blanket and tub of popcorn. Emily's life may be too absurd and larger than life but it is still entertaining for a watch.

Minus Points

The third season of the show seemingly promised bigger things for Emily as she is forced to make a decision between Paris and home but despite the story needed some higher stakes to make this season more worthy. Not to mention Emily's romantic track doesn't get any better treatment than what we have seen before.

Highlights:

Supporting cast performances, particularly Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park.

Picturesque Parisian locations

Lily Collins' continued spirited performance as Emily Cooper.

Conclusion:

Based on the first episode of Emily in Paris Season 3, the show returns with its zany, dramatic and at times tonally scattered storyline. The popcorn entertainment value of the series remains intact as it takes us back to the chaotic world of Emily Cooper. There's enough melodrama and fashion to keep you entertained for a breezy watch.