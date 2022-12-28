Emily in Paris Season 4: Release date, plot and more details to know about Lily Collins' show

Emily in Paris Season 3 was recently released on December 21 and the cliffhanger ending of the show has already got fans eager to see what happens next. The third season returned with Lily Collins' Emily Cooper facing the dilemma of choosing between two major work opportunities as well as love interests while also promising a mix of high fashion and drama. The fourth season of Emily in Paris was already renewed back when the third season was announced and hence it seems fans may not have to wait too long for the next part to arrive on the streaming platform. It was confirmed back in January 2021 that the show would continue for two more seasons. While the first season of the show became a rage amid the pandemic, the second and third seasons managed to enjoy a good holiday season release as it became a top choice for viewers in terms of breezy entertainment. Here's a look at everything we know about the fourth season so far.

Emily in Paris Season 4's release date details According to reports, the fourth season of the show was filmed back to back after the third one in France and hence it is expected that it will also premiere soon. There is also a possibility that the makers may continue its tradition of a holiday release and premiere it during Christmas 2023. Emily in Paris Season 4 cast While there's no doubt that Lily Collins and Ashley Park will return as Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen in Season 4 of the show, the rest of the supporting cast will also be returning for the fourth part. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount play essential characters on the show and with their stories continuing on further, they will certainly be a part of Season 4 as well.

What is the plot of Emily in Paris Season 4? The third season of Emily in Paris ended with a cliffhanger as Lucas Bravo's Gabriel revealed that Camille is pregnant while he also confessed that he still has feelings for Emily and she affirmed how things weren't over from her side as well. We also saw Lucien Laviscount's Alfie leaving after hearing Camille reveal that Gabriel and Emily have romantic feelings towards each other. Speaking about how Season 4 will take off after this dramatic climax, creator Darren Star told TV Guide, "Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other…Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts." Will Camille and Gabriel's baby arrive in Season 4? Talking about how timelines work in the case of Emily in Paris, the creator spoke to Entertainment Tonight and noted that it may take a while before Camille's baby arrives on the show. Revealing how the story is set covering a couple of months per season, Star said, "It's very clear in season 3 that it's a big dream of [Gabriel's]. He wants to be a father and I think he was excited and is excited about the idea of fatherhood, but you know, our show doesn't move that quickly." Talking about whether an actual baby will be introduced on the show, he said, "We've had three seasons and maybe six months of actual time [have passed], so I'm not sure we're going to actually see a baby in season 4. But I think that we're going to have to deal with the prospect of the baby." Has Kim Cattrall joined Season 4 of Emily in Paris? Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall recently attended the premiere of Emily in Paris Season 3 and that got fans wondering if she will be joining the show for the next season. Star who has worked with her in the past on the Sex and the City franchise has maintained that he is not opposed to the idea of welcoming Kim on the show. Cattrall who famously played Samantha Jones in SATC would bring "some great energy" to the show said Star while speaking to Glamour. Although he also suggested that he doesn't want to indulge in "stunt casting" and will not bring her on board unless the character has something potent to offer to the storyline.

Lilly Collins who plays the lead role of Emily Cooper is also the executive producer on the show and the actress while speaking to People, revealed her hopes for Season 4 and maintained that she wants her character to receive closure. She also noted how her character's friendship with Ashley Park's Mindy Chen will continue to receive an honest and grounded portrayal in the new season as well.

