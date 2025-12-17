Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date: When to Watch the Netflix Series and What to Expect

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date, time, schedule and how to watch details have now been officially confirmed by Netflix. The popular romantic comedy series returns with a full-season drop, giving fans all ten episodes at once. The new season brings a major location shift, fresh characters, and new challenges for Emily as her story moves beyond Paris.

Netflix has confirmed that Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere globally on December 18, 2025. The show will follow the standard Netflix release pattern, with episodes going live at 12 am PT. Viewers across all regions will be able to stream the season at the same time, depending on their local time zone. The series will stream exclusively on Netflix, and a valid subscription is required to watch.

Emily in Paris Season 5 release time, episode schedule, and streaming details

Unlike Season 4, which was released in two parts, Emily in Paris Season 5 returns to a single-day release format. All ten episodes will drop together on December 18, allowing viewers to binge-watch without weekly delays.

Netflix confirmed that the season has a total runtime of 275 minutes, which is consistent with earlier seasons. Episode lengths range from 31 to 38 minutes.

The episode list includes:

La Dolce Emily

Got To Be Real

Intimissimi Issues

Rome Has Fallen

Bonjour Paris!

The One Where Emily Goes to the Embassy

Second Chances

Fashion Statement

La Belle Époque

Veni, Vidi, Venezia

Here’s what Season 5 is about

Season 5 marks a major shift as Emily moves from Paris to Rome. She becomes the head of Agence Grateau’s Rome office, facing increased work pressure and personal choices in a new city. Netflix’s official synopsis states: “Emily leads the Rome office of Agence Grateau. She faces career problems and relationship issues. A work idea fails and causes setbacks. A secret tests one close bond. Emily works toward clarity and stability.”

The season explores work-life balance, the impact of secrets, and relationship struggles. Emily’s budding romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) brings new complications, while her professional role creates fresh challenges. The story will also see Emily returning to Paris at some point.

Netflix has confirmed new cast additions, including Minnie Driver, Michèle Laroque, Jonathan Cake, and Bryan Greenberg. Their roles add depth to Emily’s Rome chapter.

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed Emily in Paris Season 6. The future of the series may depend on how Season 5 ends and audience response.

