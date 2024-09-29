Emily In Paris Season 5: Which Characters Will Join Emily Cooper In Her Romanian Adventures? Lily Collins Spills Beans

Emily in Paris is set to hit Rome, and Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix show, has now revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her character’s future in Rome and other characters joining Cooper in her adventures in the new European city.

Collins was joined by her co-stars from the Netflix show, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Bruno Gouery, and Samuel Arnold, who also shared their excitement and discussed the future of their respective roles in the new season.

Discussing her upcoming adventures in Rome, Lily Collins emphasized, “I can’t be there alone. That’s not going to be fun. I mean, it will be fun moments, but I’m saying I need my girls.” She further added, “We gotta find a way to make it a group experience.” This hint at the group dynamics in Rome is sure to pique your interest!

Collins shared her candid thoughts with the media portal days after the Darren Star’s series was renewed for the new season on the streaming platform, reassuring fans that there's more to come.

ALSO READ: Emily In Paris Showrunner Darren Star Addresses Show’s Location Switch To Rome In Season 5; 'Expands The Universe'

The creator also revealed that Camille Razat, who plays Camille in the show, might not return for season 5. In his interview with The Wrap, Star mentioned, “I think she’s always going to be part of the series—she’s part of their world, and I would never rule out the fact that we’re going to see her again. Her story is going to continue.”

Advertisement

He further stated that he has no idea when the fans will see the French actress again.

Meanwhile, the Love Rosie actress mentioned that in addition to wanting to explore Italy, she wants her character to go on a social media detox and stay away from her phone for a while.

In the last season of Emily in Paris, fans saw Cooper take a trip to Italy and were introduced to the new character and her love interest. Eugenio Franceschini portrayed the role of Marcello, who went on to become Cooper's companion.

Additionally, Lucas Bravo talked about Gabrielle’s journey on the show since the first season. Bravo said to THR, “I just wanted something different.”

He further added, “I’m always super clean-shaven. Five months of shaving, shaving and shaving just is not very nice, either for your skin or for your soul. So, I was trying to get scruffy, but I don’t think people like it.”

Advertisement

The makers will soon roll out the new season's details and potential new characters.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Shares Her Best Memories From Emily In Paris 4 Filming; Calls THIS Season Her Personal Favorite