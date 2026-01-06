Emily in Paris Season 6 Confirmed: Will Lily Collins Head to Greece, Rome or Remain in Paris? Creator Comments

Emily in Paris is ready for season 6! The popular Netflix romance show is returning for another run as per the OTT platform’s announcement on January 5 local time. This follows after yet another successful season that dropped on December 18, 2025, inviting a whopping 26.8 million views globally in just 11 days of its release.

Lily Collins personally confirms Emily in Paris Season 6

A clip was shared on the show’s social media platforms to commemorate the confirmation. It starred the titular character of Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, in her new bob, which was debuted just last season as she walks to the camera. With a smile, the shot pans away to reveal her in a phone screen as she blows out a number ‘6’ candle on a croissant, celebrating the new edition. With roses and the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background, it hints at the very interesting happenings that await the actress.

Previously, as per Netflix, during a press conference back in December, series creator Darren Star shared, “There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically [follows] the storyline. The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that… [It’s] fun to think about.”

In the last season, which became Emily in Rome for a while, the lead star strutted around Italy with her new boyfriend Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini). But at the end of the 10 episodes, a grand fashion event later, she has been brought back to Paris, and her long-lost love Chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has sent a letter inviting her to Greece.

It remains to be seen whether the show takes off in a new city with a renewed passion between Emily and Gabriel, or if she goes back to Rome to stay with her most recent boyfriend, Marcello, who has offered to welcome her to his fashion house, Muratori, alongside a quiet life in Solitano. Meanwhile, her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) has accepted Nicolas de Léon's (Paul Forman) proposal while harboring feelings for Emily’s ex, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), with whom she has had a fling.

