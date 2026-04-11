Emily in Paris Season 6 Confirms Greece and Monaco as Filming Locations For Lily Collins Starrer

Well, it looks like Emily may not be returning to Paris after all. The lead star of the famed Netflix production, Emily in Paris, is moving to its sixth instalment, and amid all the excitement for Lily Collins character’s love life, it appears that she may be heading to not one but two new locations for the upcoming season. As per a report from Variety, the filming will take place in Greece and Monaco for the next part of the story.

Emily in Paris Season 6 moves to another global location

As Emily in Paris gears up for a sixth season with production set to begin this May, a new report seems to have the details regarding the filming locations for the show. According to the latest update, the fashionable social media enthusiast will be heading to where her former beau, Gabriel, is, in Greece, following his heartfelt invitation to her. She will also involve Monaco as a part of her globe-trotting adventures, with more twists and turns expected in her relationships with her other love interests.

Following the fifth instalment, which was shot in Rome, Italy, and deviating from the earlier Paris-only shoots, the excitement is now moving to more scenic spots across Europe. Some parts have also been shot in Venice, Saint Tropez, and Megève in the past.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu are expected to reprise their roles for the famed production that has become a fan favorite. It managed to debut at the No. 2 spot on the streamer back in December 2025 with 13.5 million views achieved in four days, and followed it up with an impressive 13.3 million in the next week.

While the storyline continues to be a mystery, the open secret is that Emily in Paris Season 6 will follow the probable romantic reunion between Emily and Gabriel as they meet in Greece. Her position at Agence Grateau remains a point of contention in the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Olsen Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Baby Bump Outing Alongside Husband Robbie Arnett: Report