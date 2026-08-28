Emily In Paris Season 6 Release Date: Lily Collins to Return as Emily Cooper for One Last Time On December 24, 2026

It’s time to say bonjour one last time! The makers have officially announced the release date for Emily In Paris Season 6, marking the beginning of the end for the beloved romantic comedy-drama. Lily Collins will reprise her role as the stylish and ambitious Emily Cooper.

Emily In Paris Season 6 First Look

Netflix unveiled the first look on Instagram with the caption, "It’s finally here! Say bonjour to your first look at EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 6, returning December 24th!" The final season is set to premiere on December 24, 2026. The newly released images promise fashion, friendships, and complicated relationships that fans have come to expect from the series. Emily and Gabriel are seen sharing a quiet moment beside a flower stall, while Emily and Mindy pose together at a Paris park.

Check out release date announcement post below:



The first look also offers plenty of intrigue. Emily is seen at her desk examining a metallic gold stiletto. Another still shows Emily taking a selfie at a beautiful French estate, while Alfie and Antoine Lambert converse at a gathering. Sylvie makes an appearance at a glamorous cocktail party, and one striking group image brings together Lucie, Sylvie, Emily, and Mindy against a sculptural white backdrop overlooking the coast. Emily is also seen walking along a sunlit shoreline, hinting that the final chapter could take her beyond the familiar Paris streets.

About Emily In Paris Season 6

Alongside Lily Collins, the final season features Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Minnie Driver, and Bryan Greenberg, among others. As Emily’s Paris journey reaches its final chapter, viewers will be waiting to see where her love life, friendships, and career ultimately take her.

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