Emily in Paris star Ashley Park REVEALS how cancer battle as a teen fueled her drive to become an actress

Actress Ashley Park is best known for her role as Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris . She recently opened up about her teenage days when she battled cancer like a real fighter. She was just 15 when she got diagnosed with cancer. She revealed her motivation and resolution and made her way clear to chase all her dreams. She mentioned that she never wanted cancer to define her. "I didn’t want it to define me.”

Talking to Shape Magazine, Ashley Park opened up about her battle with cancer as a teenager and how from that place she fueled her ride to become an actress. She said, "Once cancer physically left my body, I made it my mission to not let it affect my life.”

She further spoke about people who were worried about her and how she used to reply to them with. "People were so worried about me, and I became the person that was like, 'I'm fine. Don't worry about me. I am going to go after what I want and just do it.'"

At the age of 15, Ashley Park was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. She reflected on the challenging times when she spent almost a year going under chemotherapy in the hospital. For her beating cancer was “an intense and formative experience.” She also revealed that she actively maintains a plant-based diet focused on balanced nutrition due to her battle with illness.

About Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 21. Produced by Darren Star, the romantic-comedy popular series stars Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.