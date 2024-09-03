Emily In Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Showers Praise On Shakira; Calls Her ‘Not Just An Icon But An Inspiration’

Lucien Laviscount is all praise for the pop icon Shakira. The Emily in Paris star revealed that apart from being a legendary artist, she is also a brilliant mom. Following the actor’s casting in a Shakira and Cardi B music video earlier this year, Laviscount shared that he had a great time working with the musicians. In a conversation with US Weekly, the British actor stated that Shakira is one of the humblest stars he has ever worked with.

In conversation with the magazine, Laviscount shared, “Wow... to work with someone who is not just iconic but an inspiration to so many people throughout the years.” He further added, “And she’s truly one of the most incredible artistic, humble women I’ve ever, ever had the pleasure to meet, let alone work with.”

Laviscount is ruling hearts with his performance in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1, and the fans are also looking forward to his role in Part 2 as well. The Trust actor stated that he was in the middle of shooting the Netflix series when he got a call to appear in the music video.

The actor went on to say, “I remember getting the call saying that there was some interest in me being a part of the video.” He further stated, “I was shooting Emily in Paris at the time but we managed to figure out the dates and I was on the next flight out to Miami.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lucien Laviscount Reveals Marriage Has Never Been a 'Massive' Priority For Him; Reveals His Parents 'Got Married Last Year'

Hinting towards the adventures that await in Part 2 of Emily in Paris, the actor shared that the trip to Rome would be filled with love. As the trailer suggests, Emily Cooper is set out to the new European city, it would yet again bring in a task for the lead character to decide between Gabriel and Alfie.

Laviscount told the media portal, “Well, it goes to Rome... I think that’s out of the bag; I think Emily in Paris has a really incredible way of steering people one way and then dropping bombshells left and right the other way.”

As for the Netflix series, the first part of the show had some twists and turns coming every few scenes, and the confusion persisted. As Cooper figures out her future, the story further will be unveiled on September 12, with part 2 dropping.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount Opens Up About Their Emily In Paris Journey; 'Such A Big Part Of My Life'