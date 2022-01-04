Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins recalls how former co-star Sandra Bullock & Julia Roberts helped her

Emily in Paris alum Lily Collins recently spoke to Glamour UK about her character in the show, her bond with co-star Ashley Park both on-screen and off-screen and her female mentors. While talking about how female friendships are essential in the Netflix show’s latest season, Lily said: “Emily ultimately really values her friendships. And [in] season two, she really leans into the female friendships, which is something that I really was excited about pursuing more of.” If you haven't seen the show yet, Collins’ character Emily and Park’s character Mindy are roommates and are extremely close on the show.

Lily continued: “Thank God that Emily and Mindy are living together, because they can really just bounce things off one another and provide each other with a sense of understanding. No judgement, but understanding – and loving critique at times. It’s such an amazing experience to meet someone as an adult, when you’re an adult, and gravitate towards them so strongly, like a friendship soulmate. Ashley makes me not question and doubt who I am now.”

Noting how female friendships have helped her through her career, Lily also looked back at her past relationships with her former co-stars. “My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she helped guide me through that experience. And we stayed in touch, and she’s just such a warm, wonderful spirit, who just really took me under her wing. Julia Roberts is the same way; on ‘Mirror, Mirror’ she’s playing my evil queen, and yet she couldn’t have been more warm – and helping me to understand and navigate a set.”

