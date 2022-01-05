Emily in Paris' Lily Collins recalls how she REFUSED to give flowers to Princess Diana as a 'naughty' toddler

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins has an interesting story from her childhood featuring Princess Diana and Prince Charles! During her interview with James Corden on Tuesday's Late Late Show, Collins recalled how she had once refused to give Princess Diana flowers when she was a toddler.

When Corden showed her a photo of Collins herself handing the people's Princess a bouquet of flowers as a child, the actress shared the behind-the-scenes story from the photo which is hilarious, to say the least. She said, "I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them I then tried to pull them back," adding that her act had sucked all the air out of the room! Lily jokingly also confirmed that nobody could punish her because she was wearing a cute dress that day.

Then, Collins went ahead to describe another moment when she had thrown a toy at Prince Charles' head as a kid! Recalling how old she was at that time, the actress said, "I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him like throw a toy telephone at his head."

When Corden asked whether she would be around the Royal family all the time as a two-year-old, the Emily in Paris star noted that her father Phil Collins was associated with the Prince's Trust, and she as a kid would go along with him "to do naughty things" as a toddler.

