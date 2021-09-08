Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins ties the knot with beau Charlie McDowell; SEE POST

Emily in Paris alum Lily Collins has announced that she has married American film director and writer Charlie McDowell. In an Instagram post, Collins has stated that the duo got married on September 4, and has ‘officially become each other’s forever.’ She penned a heartfelt note for her long-time fiancé while posting a wedding picture.

“I’ve never wanted to be someone’s more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” Collins began. “On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell,” Collins stated. In the picture, Lily and Charlie can be witnessed sharing a kiss with each other, while Lily is in a white Ralph Lauren wedding dress, and Charlie is sporting a black tux. The setting looks absolutely breathtaking, and the two of them seem to have captured the perfect pose for the best wedding picture.

Take a look at the post:

The actress has taken to her social media platform to announce the news with her fans. Fans have appreciated the post and showered the newly married couple with love and support. Collins’ friends from the industry, Vanessa Hudgens and Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland have also taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations babeeee [heart emojis],” Vanessa wrote, while Sarah took to commenting a big ‘yes’ on the post. Natalia Bryant, Jay Shetty, and other celebrities have also congratulated Lily and Charlie on the great news. In September 2020, the couple had announced their engagement. Collins had also stated that she knew Charlie was one the one for her from the second she had met him!

