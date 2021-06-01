Emily In Paris star Lily Collins shares a glimpse of her FIRST theatre visit after 18 months amid the pandemic

Lily Collins shared a special moment with her fans as posted a picture of her recent theatre visit in her Instagram story.

The pandemic has changed a lot of things and among them, one of the biggest ones has been that audiences have remained away from theatres for the longest time. While COVID-19 restrictions have been loosening in some places, Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins recently took to Instagram to share her special moment as she walked into a movie theatre for the first time since 18 months.

The actress documented her first theatre visit since a long time in her Instagram story and wrote, "First movie theater in 18 months." While the actress didn't reveal what movie she was going to catch, fans could certainly relate to her excitement of returning to a cinema hall amid the pandemic.

Collins who was seen in Netflix's popular show Emily In Paris' first season, will soon be returning for another one and has been busy with the filming of the same. Collins has been in Paris since earlier this month for the second season's filming and was even captured in some paparazzi snaps that revealed her quirky outfits in the second season.

As per reports, the second season of Emily In Paris will continue with its production until mid-July. The new season is expected to spring a lot of surprises including a string of new cast members that were recently announced. Netflix recently confirmed that actors Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O'Harris and French actor Arnaud Binard have been added to the series. It has also been announced that one of the new characters could turn out to be Emily's love interest.

