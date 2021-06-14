Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer discuss why This Is 40 isn’t ageing well

Emily Ratajkowski and Amy Schumer recently discussed why the film This is 40 isn’t ageing well in 2021. Scroll down to see what the duo said.

New mom and model Emily Ratajkowski recently spoke to actress and comedian Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival via Page Six. While discussing Schumer’s 40th birthday, the duo started discussing the film--This Is 40. Although Emily recommended the comedy as one to watch, she also reportedly didn't hesitate to express her issue with the 2012 movie. "So that movie is hilarious and very spot-on," Emily told Amy, according to Page Six. "I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly."

Amy—who Judd directed and tapped to star in her first feature film, 2015's Trainwreck, and who also serves as her mentor—was seemingly put in an uncomfortable AF position and asked the model, "Oooh, that movie is not ageing well?" to which Emily replied, "That movie is not ageing well." The comedy was brought up again a few moments later when Emily asked the star who made the movie and it sounds like Amy was able to play it off with a Schumer-style joke. "It's Judd Apatow," Amy explained with a laugh. "I don't care, I'm ready to burn that bridge to the ground tonight."

That bridge was first built when the well-known director heard Amy as a guest on Howard Stern's radio show in 2011. He later explained in a 2015 interview with Variety that once he heard the comedian tell a story about her relationship with her father, he realized he wanted to see her star in something of her own.

"I was not that familiar with Amy Schumer's standup," he told the publication. "She was talking to Howard Stern, and she was so engaging. She was talking about her dad having MS and what her relationship is like with him. It was very dark and sad, but also very sweet and hilarious and she clearly adores him. I thought, ‘This is a very unique personality and I'd like to see these stories in movies.'"

