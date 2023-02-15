Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre take a different route to show their romance and it's NSFW

Looks like Eric Andre has made his relationship official with rumoured girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram as the couple appeared in naked snaps on Feb 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day. The duo met in early January and since then, the two have been inseparable; although they haven’t made their relationship public. However, in his latest post, the 39-year-old comedian shared intimate pictures of themselves and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day” along with a string of pink hearts and arrow emojis.

In that picture, the “Eric Andre Show” star could be seen completely bare as he is lounging naked on a velvet couch with his feet up, while Ratajkowski, who appears to be wearing only a bra, is standing in the background and taking the picture with her phone. It seems like they were doing a daring photoshoot at her place as there were a pair of jeans, some socks, a green shirt, and a bottle of red wine lying on the floor.