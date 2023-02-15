Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre take a different route to show their romance and it's NSFW
Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric Andre may have just made their relationship official with cheeky naked snaps, weeks after her separation from Pete Davidson.
Looks like Eric Andre has made his relationship official with rumoured girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram as the couple appeared in naked snaps on Feb 14, 2023, Valentine’s Day.
The duo met in early January and since then, the two have been inseparable; although they haven’t made their relationship public. However, in his latest post, the 39-year-old comedian shared intimate pictures of themselves and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day” along with a string of pink hearts and arrow emojis.
In that picture, the “Eric Andre Show” star could be seen completely bare as he is lounging naked on a velvet couch with his feet up, while Ratajkowski, who appears to be wearing only a bra, is standing in the background and taking the picture with her phone. It seems like they were doing a daring photoshoot at her place as there were a pair of jeans, some socks, a green shirt, and a bottle of red wine lying on the floor.
Emily Ratajkowski’s dating history
Relationship girl! As you know, Emily started dating again after separating from her husband Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a son. Since then, she has been taking all on an adventurous ride. She has been linked with artist Jack Greer, DJ Orazio Rispo, and comedian Pete Davidson. Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson parted ways after nearly two months of dating. Andre is the fourth man in recent months with whom Ratajkowski has been linked.
Are Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski dating?
Amid rumors that 39-year-old Eric Andre and supermodel Ratajkowski are dating, the comedian has shared a cheeky Valentine’s Day post which confirms that the two are in a relationship. As per reports, the duo was seen getting close on a dinner date last month. They were spotted at a Japanese restaurant for three hours before moving to another location. After her recent split with comedian Pete Davidson, it appears the model is having an amazing time with Andre.
