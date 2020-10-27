Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard expecting their first child two years after marriage

Emily Ratajkowski has penned down a long essay for the digital version of Vogue. She has also talked about her pregnancy in the same.

It was back in February 2018 that Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard tied the knot together. And now, after almost two years, the power couple is all set to welcome their first child. Yes, you heard it right! The supermodel herself has announced the news of her pregnancy. She has also opened up on numerous other aspects while talking to Vogue. The 29-year old star has penned down an essay that has been published on Monday, i.e., October 26, 2020.

Emily further talks about how friends congratulate her upon knowing about her pregnancy and then end up asking if she really knows what she wants. The supermodel has revealed as to how they will be responding to the same. She hilariously states that they won’t know the gender until the child is 18 and that the aforementioned will let her know about the same. Emily then says on a serious note that they have no idea as to who is growing inside her belly.

She also goes on to state that she wants to raise the child with fewer gender stereotypes. Despite talking about keeping the topic of gender out of the equation, Emily has said that she has always grown up thinking she would be a girl mom. She also recalls having told her husband over dinner of not being sure about having a girl. The supermodel further adds that she also never thought of having a boy before. Emily has confessed that she is scared of having a baby boy but not in a similar manner as that of having a baby girl.

