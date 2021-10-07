Emily Ratajkowski breaks silence on scathing allegations against Robin Thicke

Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about the sexual abuse she faced while appearing in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' music video--"Blurred Lines," after which she skyrocketed to fame. If you don’t recall the raunchy video, Emily was one of three women who danced around Thicke and Williams as they performed the song, at one point stripping off her white crop top for a scene in which she and Thicke are in bed.

Just last week, Emily released an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, My Body, published by The Sunday Times, and detailed how Thicke allegedly groped her on the sets of the music video. "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

After the scathing confession, the designer and model told People magazine why she kept quiet on the matter till now. "I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous."

Back in 2014, Gone Girl director David Fincher told GQ that he and Ben Affleck only picked Emily for the film role after they saw the "Blurred Lines" music video. "I was talking with Ben [Affleck], and what I wanted for the Andie role was someone who could be incredibly divisive among men and women in the audience," Fincher recalled. "We needed somebody where, at the moment she appears, the women are going, 'That is unconscionable and despicable.' And you also have the men going, 'Yes, but...' And so Ben said, 'Yeah, like the girl in the 'Blurred Lines' video,'" he told GQ at the time.

Also Read: Emily Ratajkowski CLAIMS singer Robin Thicke fondled her while shooting Blurred Lines music video