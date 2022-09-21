Emily Ratajkowski, Chrishell Stause weigh in on Adam Levine cheating scandal

Adam Levine recently responded with a statement after an influencer accused him of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with her and also alleged that he tried to name his baby after her. While Levine denied the cheating allegations, the ongoing drama has now also sparked reactions from Emily Ratajkowski and Chrishell Stause among others.

Emily Ratajkowski seemingly addressed the infidelity scandal surrounding the Maroon 5 singer after her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, allegedly cheated on her, too. In a TikTok video, the model said, "I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age." Emily further suggested relating to Levine's statement about the scandal added, "If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal."