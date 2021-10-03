Emily Ratajkowski CLAIMS singer Robin Thicke fondled her while shooting Blurred Lines music video

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking up about her time on the set of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video. The 30-year-old model and actress has leveled an allegation against Robin, which she details in her new book "My Body." As per The New York Post, Ratajkowski said Thicke grabbed her bare breasts while shooting the "Blurred Lines" video.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” writes Ratajkowski, now 30, in the book “My Body,” set to be released next month. In the video, which also featured singer Pharrell Williams and rapper IT, Ratajkowski was one of three models who appeared in different stages of undress. According to the report, she liked the shoot at first but then Thicke, who seemed to be drunk, then started behaving obnoxiously.

“He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel’s] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, ‘Are you okay?,’' the book states, as per The New York Post. The experience in the Los Angeles studio made the model feel “naked for the first time that day,” the newspaper reported. "I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body,” she said.

“I didn’t react – not really, not like I should have.” “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts,” she said. “One in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile. I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f–k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!'” Thicke had been drinking, Martel claimed, and had apologized "sheepishly" and was "contrite" thereafter. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the song has sparked controversy. The estate of Marvin Gaye won a USD 5 million lawsuit against Thicke and Farrell, alleging that “Blurred Lines” was plagiarized from Gaye's 1977 song “Got To Give It Up.”

