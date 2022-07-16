Emily Ratajkowski to divorce husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid his cheating allegations?

Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly planning to divorce her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her as reported by Page Six. The model hasn't yet filed for divorce but has allegedly been planning the same. The couple recently sparked breakup rumours last week after it was suggested that Emily was spotted without her ring.

A source spoke about Sebastian's cheating allegations and told Page Six, "He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog." Emily and Sebastian tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in February 2018. The couple also welcomed their first child together, son Sylvestor Apollo Bear last year. After welcoming their son together, Emily had informed that they won't be revealing the gender of the baby saying, "We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then", via Vogue.

While Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard's whirlwind romance surprised the world, the model had maintained that they knew each other for a long time before. Ratajkowski had confirmed her wedding with Sebastian via Instagram as she shared a post in 2018 after exchanging vows saying, "Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today."

In a previous interview, Emily had spoken about her engagement and revealed that it was Sebastian who proposed to her at Minetta Tavern in New York City and since he didn't have a ring, he made one out of a paper clip and Ratajkowski described the proposal saying, "I actually thought was really romantic."

