Emily Ratajkowski drops NEW photos of son Sylvester Apollo Bear after revealing his face on social media

Emily Ratajkowski announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in March this year. On October 1, the model revealed the face of her seventh-month-old baby boy, Sylvester Apollo Bear in her Instagram stories. In her new post on Saturday, Emily dropped adorable photos with baby Sy as the mother-son posed together.

The photos showed Emily and her little one posing outdoors as they donned cute caps. The model's baby boy was seen sporting a red jacket along with an adorable beanie. While Emily had previously shared photos revealing her little one's face in Instagram stories before, this is the first post on her Instagram feed with her baby boy's face.

Previously, the new mom has also been sharing photos of her breastfeeding baby Sylvestor and wrote, "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am." As for Emily's new post consisting of photos of herself with her son on Saturday, she captioned the snaps along with red heart emojis.

Check out Emily Ratajkowski's post here:

Ratajkowski recently made a stunning appearance at this year's Met Gala and during her interaction with Vogue for the same, the model spoke about embracing motherhood and how it has changed her. Speaking about the same, she said, "Having my body bring life into the world and grow life totally changed my perspective on everything."

The new mom also previously spoke in an interaction that while she's excited to get back to work after giving birth, she's also obsessed with her baby boy and mentioned that it's hard to leave him.

ALSO READ: Emily Ratajkowski shares FIRST glimpse of her newborn; says ‘Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side’