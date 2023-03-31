Emily Ratajkowski gets trolled after her new Japan post; Fans ask 'Where's Harry?'

31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski and the pop sensation Harry Styles have been the talk of the town after their PDA in Tokyo. Fans were left shocked after Harry and Emily were pictured passionately kissing in Tokyo. This unusual pairing took fans aback since they’ve never been linked together.

The one thing they both share in common is their recent split from their partners. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split in 2022 after four years of marriage. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles also called it quits in November 2022.

Emily And Harry have not been seen together since that night in Tokyo. So it is natural for fans to get curious about what is brewing between the two.

Emily posts photos from Tokyo, and fans react

Emily took to Instagram to post stunning pictures of her vacation in Tokyo. The post included pictures of food, pretty cherry blossoms, Emily with her son, and pictures of herself where she looked like she was having fun.

Despite all the beautiful sights of Tokyo to comment on, most people had only one question, “Where is Harry?”

Emily was bombarded with comments about Harry within minutes, and the whole comment section seemed more interested in Mr. Styles's whereabouts than the photos.

The comments got more and more hilarious by the minute.

Reactions of the people in the Instagram comments section:

One user was very direct in letting Emily know that they knew the tea:

This commenter took to a cryptic way to let Emily know that everyone was in on the news:

A few had only Harry on their minds:

Two commenters had serious questions about the kissing:

