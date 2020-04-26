Emily Ratajkowski gives herself a new hairstyle amidst quarantine; Flaunts her bob cut on social media

Emily Ratajkowski gives herself an all-new bob cut and shares a selfie on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski recently gave herself a transformational haircut amidst quarantine. Cutting one's own hair has become a new trend during the lockdown as the Coronavirus outbreak has led all the beauty salons and parlours to put their shutters down. In a crisis such as this, people are becoming their own hairdressers and for their spouse and children. Like everyone else, Emily Ratajkowski too is following the same. Giving haircuts to ourselves can often turn out to be disastrous for many, but Emily R is slaying with her new haircut.

The 28-year-old model and actress recently chopped off her hair to rock with an all-new bob cut. "Gave myself a haircut and went for a drive so," she captioned her picture on Instagram. Besides being a model and an actress, Emily Ratajkowski is also a hairdresser. The gorgeous starlet always looked beautiful with her long brunette tresses but her new shorter hairstyle is no less of visual delight! Sitting inside a car, Emily clicked a selfie and posted it on her Instagram handle a day ago.

Emily began quarantining with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in New York City. However, later on, the couple fled to Los Angeles to practise social distancing at their L.A. home. Emily Ratajkowski is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans with breathtaking pictures and selfies of herself. Even amidst the lockdown, the actress has been keeping her fans updated with her pictures, blessing their feed with a new post every now and then.

Credits :Instagram

