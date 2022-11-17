Emily Ratajkowski reacts to THIS tweet about Pete Davidson's dating history amid romance rumours

Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson recently hit the headlines as reports suggested that the duo are now dating. Davidson who broke up with Kim Kardashian in August this year has reportedly moved on and speculations stated that him and Ratajkowski may be in the early stages of their relationship. Amid this, Emily reacted to a tweet about Pete. According to Entertainment Tonight, Emily and Pete are officially dating and a source informed the portal that their relationship is fairly recent. The source informed that things have become"flirtatious" between Ratajkowski and the Saturday Night Live alum. Speaking about how the duo got together, the source maintained, "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other."

Emily's subtle reaction amid dating rumours While the model did not directly react to the dating rumours, eagle-eyed fans spotted that Ratajkowski liked a tweet about Davidson's dating habits. As per ET, the 31-year-old model liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which made commentary on Pete's dating history. Warwick in a tweet wrote, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

Emily's post-divorce statement While Pete is fresh out of a breakup, Emily herself has also recently been through a divorce. , Ratajkowski who filed for divorce from former husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September has since been romantically linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo. Although the model spoke about enjoying her single time in October and said, "I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived." Before rumours of Pete and her dating made the headlines, Emily was clicked sharing a cosy moment with DJ Orazio Rispo. As for Davidson, the comedian has been busy with his upcoming acting projects and made his first major public appearance following Kim Kardashian split at the Emmy Awards this year. The Saturday Night Live alum hasn't spoken publicly about his breakup with Kim as of yet.

