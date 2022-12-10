Emily Ratajkowski REVEALS what helped her to get over ‘fear of abandonment’

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most popular actresses in the Hollywood industry. She maintains an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Earlier this year, Emily Ratajkowski divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard following a cheating scandal. Recently, the Welcome Home actress opened up about how she recovered with the help of therapy.

According to Page Six, Emily Ratajkowski recently opened up about her therapy experience and how it helped to get over her “fear of abandonment.” She said on the High Low podcast, “I’ve been in therapy for quite a long time.” She elaborated that she tested for an “anxious preoccupied” bond when she started her therapy, but later realised that she has moved to a “more secure” type.

She added, “It means you really don’t want to be alone. You typically have negative self-image [and a] positive views of others. They often seek approval, support, responsiveness from their partner. You’re always turning to your parent for more reassurance.” She expressed that being in therapy has taught her to be independent. “For me, it was really in therapy where I learned to be independent and get to the root of my fear of abandonment,” said the model.

About Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski began her acting career as a child and succeeded in the field besides modeling. The actress has played roles in various movies and television shows. She received wider recognition and fame for featuring in Maroon 5's 2012 music video named Love Somebody and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video in 2013. She has appeared in films like Entourage, We Are Your Friends, I Feel Pretty, and Lying and Stealing. She has also impressed us with her roles in the miniseries The Spoils Before Dying and the anthology series Easy.