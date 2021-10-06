Emily Ratajkowski REVEALS why she didn't speak out about Robin Thicke sexual assault claims earlier

Emily Ratajkowski has claimed that she waited almost 10 years to publicly accuse Robin Thicke of sexually assaulting her on the set of his Blurred Lines video because she was afraid that 'complaining' about the singer at the time would jeopardize her career and aspirations of being 'famous.'

As per PEOPLE, the 30-year-old supermodel has accused Thicke, 44, of groping her bare breasts while they were filming the music video for his controversial hit back in 2013. She has published her claims in her upcoming book, My Body, and claims that the singer was 'a little drunk' when he 'cupped' her breasts with his hands. Ratajkowski's recollection of the assault was made public on Saturday, and she has now broken her silence on the controversy for the first time, telling People that she kept quiet about the incident for so many years because it occurred when she was a 'unknown model,' and she was afraid that speaking out would prevent her from becoming 'famous.'

'I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today, I would not be famous,' she told the publication at an event on Monday night. She went on to claim that her choice to come up about Thicke's conduct was the consequence of her own 'evolution.' She said, "I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences have evolved. I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations."

However, Ratajkowski's remarks on the incident come only days after her explosive claims against Thicke were published in the UK-based Sunday Times. Thicke has yet to respond to the allegations.

ALSO READ:Emily Ratajkowski CLAIMS singer Robin Thicke fondled her while shooting Blurred Lines music video